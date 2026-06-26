Strait of Hormuz: Navigational Tensions Rise

The Persian Gulf Strait Authority warns vessels to stick to designated routes in the Strait of Hormuz or risk safety and accountability for any incidents. This comes after a suspected attack near Oman, prompting concerns over navigation safety and potential retaliatory measures by Iran against non-compliant ships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vessels Passing Outside Routes Set By The Persian Gulf Strait Authority | Updated: 26-06-2026 00:42 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 00:42 IST
Strait of Hormuz: Navigational Tensions Rise
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The Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) has issued a stark warning, stating that vessels navigating outside designated routes in the Strait of Hormuz will not receive guarantees of safe passage. This announcement, made on Thursday via a post on X, has heightened tensions in this critical waterway.

The warning follows a report from the British maritime agency UKMTO regarding a suspected attack on a cargo ship near Oman while it was traversing the strait. U.S. officials have confirmed to Reuters that Iranian forces fired upon the vessel. The Iranian government has yet to comment specifically on this particular incident.

Earlier on Thursday, Iran's Revolutionary Guards reaffirmed their stance, stipulating that only routes officially designated by Iran would ensure safe passage through the strait, adding that they are prepared to take action against vessels that fail to comply. This situation has further underscored the strategic importance and ongoing volatility of the Strait of Hormuz.

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