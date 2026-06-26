Nasdaq Takes a Hit Amid Big Tech Losses and Economic Data Release

On Thursday, the Nasdaq faced a downturn as technology stocks suffered losses, contrasted by the S&P's near-static close and a slight uptick in the Dow, following the release of new economic data.

Early gains in tech shares dwindled as investor anxiety mounted over AI-related spending and who would bear the expenses, overpowering encouraging signals on AI demand from companies like Micron and Qualcomm. Apple shares dipped 6.1%, and major players such as Nvidia, Microsoft, and Alphabet also saw declines.

Inflation surged beyond 4.0% for the first time in three years due to rising energy costs, prompting traders to anticipate a Fed rate hike. The GDP showed growth above previous estimates, though joblessness claims presented unexpected drops, adding to the market's mixed reactions.