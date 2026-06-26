South Africa, Shenzhen Deepen Economic and Trade Partnership

South Africa and China have taken another step towards strengthening their economic partnership, with Deputy President Paul Mashatile holding high-level talks with Jin Lei, Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Shenzhen, during his official visit to Guangdong Province. The meeting focused on expanding trade, attracting investment and building closer cooperation between South Africa and one of China's most dynamic economic centres.

Held at the Futian Shangri-La Hotel in Shenzhen, the discussions reflected both countries' commitment to broadening their strategic partnership through stronger commercial ties, increased market access and greater collaboration between businesses and institutions. The meeting also highlighted Shenzhen's growing importance as a global economic powerhouse and its potential to play a larger role in South Africa's development agenda.

Shenzhen Seen as Key Partner for Investment and Growth

During the meeting, Deputy President Mashatile and Secretary Jin Lei discussed ways to increase trade, investment and people-to-people exchanges between South Africa and China. The Presidency noted that Shenzhen's remarkable economic transformation makes it an important model for industrial growth and innovation.

Once designated as China's first Special Economic Zone (SEZ), Shenzhen has developed into one of the world's leading metropolitan economies through market-oriented reforms, advanced manufacturing, technological innovation and an open investment environment. South Africa views the city as a valuable partner capable of contributing to investment, industrial cooperation and knowledge sharing.

Deputy President Mashatile reaffirmed South Africa's commitment to strengthening its Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with China and welcomed the growing cooperation between South Africa and Shenzhen. He also recognised the important contribution of the South Africa–China Shenzhen Chamber in promoting trade, investment opportunities and stronger business connections between companies in both countries. The Deputy President expressed confidence that South Africa's Ambassador to China, Ms. Siyabonga Cwele Letsatsi-Duba, would continue strengthening bilateral relations and creating new opportunities for economic cooperation during her tenure.

Recent Agreements Open New Trade Opportunities

The discussions built on several recent high-level engagements between the two countries. During his visit to China, Deputy President Mashatile also met Chinese Vice President Han Zheng in Beijing and held discussions with the leadership of the International Department of the Communist Party of China. These meetings followed the Ninth South Africa-China Binational Commission, held in Cape Town in March 2026, which reaffirmed the strategic nature of bilateral relations.

The Deputy President reiterated South Africa's continued support for the One China Policy, in line with the Joint Statement issued during President Cyril Ramaphosa's State Visit to China in September 2024. He also announced South Africa's intention to expand its diplomatic presence through the proposed establishment of a Consulate-General in Guangdong Province, reflecting the growing importance of the region in bilateral trade.

South Africa welcomed China's decision to grant 100 percent duty-free market access to African countries from 1 May 2026, describing the move as a major opportunity for exporters across the continent. The Deputy President noted that South Africa became the first African country to export apples to China under the new arrangement, demonstrating the practical benefits of improved market access.

He also welcomed the signing of the China-Africa Economic Partnership Agreement in February 2026 and stressed the importance of concluding the Early Harvest Agreement currently under negotiation between South Africa and China. The agreement is expected to further expand access for South African products in the Chinese market while supporting greater bilateral trade.

Focus on Investment, Market Access and Business Confidence

Economic cooperation featured prominently during the discussions, with Deputy President Mashatile identifying several priority areas for future collaboration. These included finalising the Early Harvest Agreement, advancing matters related to the Southern African Customs Union framework, supporting South Africa's Trade and Investment Package for 2025–2029, encouraging greater investment from Shenzhen-based companies and promoting more value-added South African exports to China.

The Deputy President also reaffirmed South Africa's commitment to maintaining a stable and welcoming environment for Chinese businesses and nationals operating in the country. He emphasised that both governments should continue working together to address immigration-related issues through constructive dialogue and cooperation.

Concluding the meeting, Deputy President Mashatile said South Africa remains committed to deepening the All-Round Strategic Cooperative Partnership in the New Era and converting the strong relationship between the two countries into practical benefits for businesses, investors and citizens. He said South Africa looks forward to maintaining regular high-level engagements with China while implementing decisions reached through the South Africa-China Binational Commission to further strengthen economic cooperation in the years ahead.