Mashatile Urges China to Expand Digital Trade with South Africa

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has called for closer cooperation between South Africa and China to expand digital trade, strengthen e-commerce platforms and create new market-entry opportunities for South African businesses. Speaking during a visit to the South Africa Commodity China Exhibition and Trade Center (SACC) in Shenzhen, Mashatile said digital commerce can play a vital role in helping South African exporters, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises, reach one of the world's largest consumer markets.

The visit formed part of the Deputy President's working trip to the People's Republic of China, where he is holding discussions aimed at deepening economic cooperation, attracting investment and expanding trade between the two countries. China remains South Africa's largest trading partner and continues to be a major source of investment, technology and industrial collaboration.

Digital Platforms Can Open New Export Markets

Addressing business representatives at the South Africa Commodity China Exhibition and Trade Center, Mashatile said South Africa is keen to strengthen its participation in digital commerce platforms and integrated supply chains that connect exporters directly with Chinese consumers and businesses. He said expanding e-commerce channels and digital trade platforms would create valuable opportunities for South African companies seeking to grow their presence in China while improving market access for locally produced goods.

According to the Deputy President, the South Africa Commodity China Exhibition and Trade Center has the potential to become a strategic hub for investment promotion, manufacturing partnerships, industrial development and value-added trade between the two countries.

Its focus on cross-border e-commerce provides an important platform for South African small and medium-sized enterprises to showcase their products, establish commercial partnerships and access new export opportunities in one of the world's fastest-growing digital marketplaces.

Mashatile said practical trade mechanisms such as the SACC are essential because they provide businesses with direct pathways to international markets while encouraging long-term commercial cooperation.

South African Products Well Positioned for Chinese Demand

The Deputy President highlighted several South African industries that are well placed to benefit from growing demand in the Chinese market. These include critical minerals and mineral beneficiation, agricultural products and agro-processing, premium wines and beverages, citrus, avocados and other fresh produce, seafood and aquaculture products, jewellery, precious metals and advanced manufactured goods. He said South Africa's diverse export portfolio aligns well with China's expanding consumer market and industrial needs, creating opportunities to increase both the value and volume of bilateral trade.

Mashatile welcomed the vision of the South Africa Commodity China Exhibition and Trade Center as a comprehensive platform for strengthening two-way trade, industrial cooperation and market integration. He also praised the centre's investment in establishing a permanent South Africa National Pavilion, describing it as a strong vote of confidence in the quality of South African products and the country's long-term economic potential. The Deputy President noted that initiatives of this nature help create lasting commercial relationships while supporting businesses looking to expand beyond traditional export channels.

Investment Support to Encourage Business Expansion

Mashatile encouraged the South Africa Commodity China Exhibition and Trade Center and its affiliated companies to work closely with InvestSA when exploring investment opportunities in South Africa.

He also highlighted the government's One Stop Shop facility, which provides investors with a single point of contact for assistance with regulatory processes, business registration, permits and licensing. The service is designed to simplify investment procedures and improve the ease of establishing commercial operations in the country.

According to the Deputy President, stronger cooperation between South Africa and China in digital trade and e-commerce can contribute to broader industrial development while creating new opportunities for exporters and manufacturers.

He said platforms such as the South Africa Commodity China Exhibition and Trade Center can play a central role in opening additional export channels, strengthening industrial collaboration and positioning a wider range of South African products in the Chinese market.

As South Africa continues to deepen its economic partnership with China, government hopes that greater use of digital commerce and modern trade platforms will help businesses of all sizes reach international consumers, attract investment and support sustainable economic growth through expanded global trade.