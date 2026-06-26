BMA Processes Over 8,200 Repatriations at Beitbridge Border

South Africa's Border Management Authority (BMA) has processed more than 8,230 foreign nationals through the Beitbridge Port of Entry as part of ongoing voluntary repatriation operations, while urging transport operators and travellers to comply fully with immigration and cross-border requirements to avoid delays.

BMA Commissioner Dr. Michael Masiapato said the authority remains committed to ensuring that repatriation processes are carried out in a lawful, safe and dignified manner through close cooperation with government departments, foreign embassies and law enforcement agencies. The latest update comes as the country continues to facilitate the orderly return of foreign nationals to their home countries.

Thousands Repatriated Through Coordinated Border Operations

According to the Border Management Authority, between 12 and 24 June 2026, officials successfully processed 6,709 Malawian nationals, who travelled in 112 buses, and 1,521 Zimbabwean nationals transported in 26 buses. This brings the total number of people repatriated through Beitbridge to 8,230.

Dr. Masiapato said every individual arriving at the border for voluntary repatriation undergoes a verification process in the presence of officials from their respective embassies. The procedure includes confirming personal identity, validating travel documentation and ensuring compliance with South Africa's immigration regulations before departure.

The verification process is intended to ensure that all repatriations are conducted transparently and in accordance with the law while protecting the rights of individuals returning to their home countries. The BMA said cooperation with foreign diplomatic missions has been an important part of maintaining orderly processing and ensuring that only properly documented individuals are allowed to cross the border.

Missing Documents Delay Bus Processing

While processing operations have continued successfully, the Border Management Authority reported several compliance challenges that affected movement through the Beitbridge Port of Entry. On 25 June 2026, 17 buses transporting foreign nationals arrived without the required Emergency Travel Certificates (ETCs). Since the necessary documentation had not been completed, the buses could not be processed at the border and were redirected to the Musina truck stop area until the required travel documents were obtained and verified.

The BMA also identified another recurring issue involving buses registered in South Africa that lacked the mandatory cross-border operating permits. Under South African law, vehicles without valid permits are not authorised to cross international borders, making it impossible for officials to process them for repatriation.

Officials further found that some drivers attempting to transport foreign nationals across the border were not carrying valid passports, even though passports are compulsory for anyone undertaking cross-border travel. These shortcomings created avoidable delays and affected the efficiency of processing operations. Dr Masiapato stressed that the Beitbridge Port of Entry cannot be used as a waiting area while operators arrange missing documentation, adding that all administrative requirements must be completed before vehicles arrive at the border.

BMA Urges Full Compliance Before Arrival

The Border Management Authority has called on transport operators involved in voluntary repatriation programmes to ensure full compliance with all legal and operational requirements before travelling to the port of entry. This includes making sure buses are roadworthy, drivers possess valid passports and all required cross-border permits have been secured in advance.

The authority also urged foreign nationals participating in voluntary repatriation to complete all Department of Home Affairs procedures before arriving at Beitbridge. Immigration verification, along with South African Police Service (SAPS) security clearances to confirm that wanted suspects are not part of the repatriation process, must first be completed at the Musina Refugee Reception Centre.

Officials said completing these checks before reaching the border will reduce congestion, prevent unnecessary delays and improve the efficiency of processing operations for everyone involved. Dr Masiapato reaffirmed the BMA's commitment to working closely with the Departments of Home Affairs and International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), foreign embassies, transport operators, border agencies and law enforcement authorities to ensure that repatriation operations continue in a lawful, safe, orderly and dignified manner while maintaining the integrity of South Africa's border management system.