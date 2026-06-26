Mashatile Invites Mindray to Expand Medical Manufacturing in SA

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has invited Chinese healthcare technology company Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics to expand its presence in South Africa by investing in local manufacturing, assembly and medical technology localisation. The proposal was made during his working visit to the People's Republic of China, where he toured the company's facilities and explored opportunities for deeper cooperation in healthcare, innovation and industrial development.

The visit forms part of South Africa's broader efforts to strengthen its strategic partnership with China while attracting investments that support industrialisation, technology transfer, skills development and long-term economic growth. During the engagement, Mindray showcased its latest medical devices and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions designed to improve healthcare delivery, particularly in primary healthcare services.

South Africa Seeks Long-Term Healthcare Partnership

Addressing company executives during the visit, Deputy President Mashatile said South Africa is interested in building partnerships that go beyond conventional investment by creating opportunities for local manufacturing and knowledge sharing. He encouraged Mindray to consider establishing manufacturing and assembly operations in South Africa while also exploring regional service centres and training facilities that could support healthcare systems across the African continent.

According to Mashatile, South Africa is looking for partnerships that contribute to industrial development, localisation, technology transfer and sustainable job creation rather than simply attracting foreign capital. He said these objectives align closely with the country's broader economic development strategy, which focuses on expanding local industries and strengthening high-value manufacturing sectors. The Deputy President noted that healthcare technology represents one of several strategic industries where South Africa and China can deepen cooperation, alongside energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, digital technologies, innovation and skills development.

Gateway to Africa Offers Growth Opportunities

Mashatile highlighted South Africa's strategic position as a gateway to African markets, saying companies investing in the country can use it as a base to expand throughout the continent. He pointed to the opportunities created by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which gives businesses operating in South Africa access to one of the world's fastest-growing regional markets. This, he said, provides significant long-term growth prospects for companies seeking to serve healthcare markets across Africa.

China remains South Africa's largest trading partner and one of its most important sources of investment, technology and industrial collaboration. Strengthening cooperation with leading Chinese companies is viewed as an important part of South Africa's strategy to modernise its industries while improving access to advanced technologies.

Mashatile also invited Mindray to participate in South Africa's Investment Conference and encouraged the company to explore the investment opportunities available across different sectors of the economy. To support potential investors, he said Mindray could work closely with InvestSA and make use of the government's One Stop Shop facility, which assists businesses with regulatory approvals, permits, licensing and other administrative requirements needed to establish operations in South Africa.

Focus on Skills, Innovation and Better Healthcare

The Deputy President welcomed Mindray's proposal to support South Africa's digital health transformation and healthcare skills development, describing these areas as closely aligned with national priorities. He expressed particular interest in creating centres of excellence, specialised training facilities and partnerships with South African universities, hospitals and research institutions. Such collaborations, he said, could strengthen healthcare capabilities, promote research and encourage greater knowledge exchange between the two countries.

During the visit, Mindray demonstrated several advanced medical technologies and AI-powered healthcare solutions that are already being used to improve patient care and diagnostic services. The company showcased innovations designed to support healthcare professionals through more efficient medical equipment and digital technologies.

Mashatile said South Africa looks forward to building a stronger partnership with Mindray that not only improves healthcare outcomes but also creates economic opportunities through local manufacturing, technology transfer and workforce development. He added that expanding cooperation in medical technology would deliver lasting value for both countries while supporting South Africa's broader vision of becoming a regional hub for advanced healthcare manufacturing and innovation.