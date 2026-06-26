Global Aid Mobilizes for Venezuela After Devastating Earthquakes

Caracas, Venezuela, is at the center of a massive international aid effort following two catastrophic earthquakes. Countries worldwide have dispatched rescue personnel, supplies, and financial aid to support operations in affected areas.

The United Nations has mobilized 25 international teams comprising 1,000 personnel. The U.S. has pledged $150 million, along with deploying a disaster response team. Dominican Republic was the first to send aid, while El Salvador committed a significant number of rescue workers and medical supplies.

Countries like Mexico, Spain, and Switzerland have also sent teams, with Mexico's interim President showcasing arriving soldiers and rescue animals. Nations such as Germany, India, France, and Italy, alongside organizations like the Red Cross, continue to provide extensive support, highlighting the global solidarity in this crisis.