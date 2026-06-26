Kimi Antonelli Leads the Pack in Thrilling Austrian Grand Prix Practice
In the Austrian Grand Prix practice sessions, Kimi Antonelli showcased his dominance, clocking the fastest time. Despite challenges from McLaren and Red Bull, Antonelli remains ahead in the championship standings. Engine and technical issues marred the day for others, including Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.
Formula One championship leader Kimi Antonelli set the pace in Friday practice for the Austrian Grand Prix as Mercedes aimed to recover from recent setbacks. The Italian racer, who had claimed five consecutive victories before retiring in Spain, was the quickest in both sessions.
Despite McLaren and Red Bull's competitive times, Antonelli maintained his lead over Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton in the standings. Technical difficulties plagued Red Bull's team, with Max Verstappen dealing with a shaking car and Isack Hadjar missing early practice due to an urgent engine change.
Meanwhile, Sergio Perez's session ended with red flags after technical issues with his Cadillac. The high temperatures and challenging conditions presented difficulties but did not prevent exciting practice runs in anticipation of a competitive Grand Prix weekend.
ALSO READ
-
Kimi Antonelli Dominates Austrian Grand Prix Practice Amidst Challenges for Rivals
-
Max Verstappen: Sticking with Red Bull Amid McLaren Speculations
-
Fast Laps and Unforeseen Chaos: Thrills at the Austrian Grand Prix Practice
-
Hamilton Eyes Historic Eighth F1 Title with Ferrari
-
McLaren's Grand Prix Experiment: Testing the Rear Wing Revolution