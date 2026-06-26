Kimi Antonelli Leads the Pack in Thrilling Austrian Grand Prix Practice

In the Austrian Grand Prix practice sessions, Kimi Antonelli showcased his dominance, clocking the fastest time. Despite challenges from McLaren and Red Bull, Antonelli remains ahead in the championship standings. Engine and technical issues marred the day for others, including Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Formula One Championship Leader Kimi Antonelli Was Fastest In Friday Practice For The Austrian Grand Prix As Mercedes Sought To Bounce Back From Their First Defeat Of The Season The Yearold Italian | Updated: 26-06-2026 23:53 IST | Created: 26-06-2026 23:53 IST
Kimi Antonelli Leads the Pack in Thrilling Austrian Grand Prix Practice
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Formula One championship leader Kimi Antonelli set the pace in Friday practice for the Austrian Grand Prix as Mercedes aimed to recover from recent setbacks. The Italian racer, who had claimed five consecutive victories before retiring in Spain, was the quickest in both sessions.

Despite McLaren and Red Bull's competitive times, Antonelli maintained his lead over Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton in the standings. Technical difficulties plagued Red Bull's team, with Max Verstappen dealing with a shaking car and Isack Hadjar missing early practice due to an urgent engine change.

Meanwhile, Sergio Perez's session ended with red flags after technical issues with his Cadillac. The high temperatures and challenging conditions presented difficulties but did not prevent exciting practice runs in anticipation of a competitive Grand Prix weekend.

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