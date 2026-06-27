Crackdown on Illegal World Cup Streams: US Seizes 400 Domains

The United States has seized nearly 400 internet domains used for illegally streaming the 2023 World Cup matches. This action, supported by FIFA and media giants like NBC Universal, aims to curb the illegal dissemination of copyrighted content and mitigate potential cybersecurity threats for users.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The United States Has Seized Nearly Internet Domains That Were Being Used To Illegally Stream The World Cup | Updated: 27-06-2026 04:10 IST | Created: 27-06-2026 04:10 IST
Crackdown on Illegal World Cup Streams: US Seizes 400 Domains

The U.S. Justice Department has taken decisive action against illegal online streaming by seizing nearly 400 internet domains that broadcasted World Cup matches without permission. This aggressive move aims to dismantle international networks exploiting the tournament's global appeal.

Supported by FIFA, NBC Universal, and Warner Brothers, the Justice Department identified these domains as platforms that offered real-time unauthorized streams of World Cup games, in violation of copyright laws. Officials highlighted that these illegal streams not only breach intellectual property laws but also expose users to major cybersecurity risks, such as malware and insecure connections.

In addition to targeting domains within Peru and Bulgaria, further disruptions occurred in Croatia, Romania, Poland, and Colombia. The ongoing World Cup, which began on June 11, continues to attract record-breaking attendance across 16 cities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, noted for its high television viewership ratings.

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