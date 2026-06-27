UNHCR Mobilizes Emergency Aid After Venezuela Earthquakes

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) is rapidly deploying staff, emergency supplies and humanitarian resources following the powerful earthquakes that struck Venezuela late Wednesday, leaving widespread destruction and creating urgent needs for thousands of people across the country.

The Venezuelan Government is currently concentrating on search-and-rescue operations, emergency medical assistance and damage assessments as rescue teams continue working in the hardest-hit areas. UNHCR said it is coordinating closely with national authorities, United Nations agencies and humanitarian partners to support the emergency response while identifying the most immediate needs of affected communities.

The twin earthquakes, measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude, primarily impacted the Caracas Capital District and the states of Miranda, Carabobo, Yaracuy and La Guaira. According to early figures released by the President of the National Assembly, 188 people have died, 1,520 have been injured, 157 remain missing, more than 200 people are still trapped beneath collapsed buildings, and nearly 2,927 people have been directly affected. Officials have cautioned that these figures continue to change as rescue operations progress and the final toll is expected to rise. The Government has declared a nationwide state of emergency, introducing evacuation measures, suspending several public services and mobilizing health professionals, emergency responders and rescue teams to affected regions.

Refugees and Returnees Face Greater Risks

The earthquakes have caused damage to homes and critical public infrastructure, including eight hospitals, while inspections continue to determine the full scale of destruction. Authorities also reported major damage at Simón Bolívar International Airport, forcing the suspension and cancellation of all flights and creating additional logistical challenges for emergency operations.

UNHCR warned that the disaster is likely to intensify existing protection concerns for refugees, asylum-seekers, returnees and other vulnerable groups already facing economic and social hardship. As the lead agency of the humanitarian Protection Cluster in Venezuela, UNHCR is working with government institutions and humanitarian organizations to identify urgent protection needs, assess service gaps and coordinate assistance across affected communities.

The agency expressed particular concern for Venezuelans returning home after spending time abroad. Authorities in La Guaira reported that a temporary accommodation centre housing approximately 140 returnees, many of whom had recently arrived on a flight from the United States, collapsed during the earthquake. Search and rescue operations remain underway at the site as emergency teams continue looking for survivors.

At the end of 2025, Venezuela was hosting more than 210,000 refugees, asylum-seekers and other people of concern under UNHCR's mandate. Across Latin America and the Caribbean, around 6.9 million Venezuelan refugees and migrants were living outside their country, including approximately 4 million people requiring humanitarian assistance.

A recent UNHCR survey conducted among around 1,300 Venezuelans living elsewhere in the region found that one-third were considering returning to Venezuela, while 9% hoped to return within a year. Family reunification emerged as the main reason behind those intentions, making the current disaster another major challenge for families planning to rebuild their lives.

Funding Needed to Sustain Humanitarian Response

Before the earthquakes struck, UNHCR required $44.7 million to carry out its operations in Venezuela during 2026, yet only 11% of that funding had been received. The agency said timely and flexible financial support will now be even more important to maintain protection services, expand emergency assistance and respond to the growing needs of displaced and vulnerable populations as the situation develops.

UNHCR has maintained a continuous presence in Venezuela since 1991, operating offices in Caracas, Maracaibo and San Cristóbal. Its established network allows the agency to respond quickly alongside the Government, the UN Country Team and humanitarian partners during emergencies.

Beyond leading the Protection Cluster, UNHCR also co-leads the Infrastructure and Temporary Shelter Working Group, placing the agency in a central role as recovery planning begins. As rescue efforts continue and damage assessments become clearer, UNHCR says it stands ready to strengthen its support for national authorities, helping provide protection, shelter and humanitarian assistance to people whose lives have been upended by the devastating earthquakes.