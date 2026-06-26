Suspects Identified in Liege Synagogue Attack
Belgian police have identified suspects involved in the antisemitic attack on a synagogue in Liege in March. Although no further details about the suspects were provided, the blast caused significant damage to the synagogue and nearby buildings, but fortunately resulted in no injuries.
Belgian police have successfully identified suspects linked to the attack on a synagogue in Liege, acknowledging the incident as antisemitic.
The authorities have refrained from disclosing further details about the individuals, maintaining a veil of secrecy over the investigation.
The explosion, which occurred at approximately 4 a.m. on March 9, shattered the synagogue's windows and those of a nearby building, yet fortunately, no one was injured.