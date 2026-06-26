Suspects Identified in Liege Synagogue Attack

Belgian Police Said On Friday They Had Identified The Suspects Behind An Attack Against A Synagogue In Liege In March

Belgian police have successfully identified suspects linked to the attack on a synagogue in Liege, acknowledging the incident as antisemitic.

The authorities have refrained from disclosing further details about the individuals, maintaining a veil of secrecy over the investigation.

The explosion, which occurred at approximately 4 a.m. on March 9, shattered the synagogue's windows and those of a nearby building, yet fortunately, no one was injured.