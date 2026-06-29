Iran-U.S. MoU: Talks Stalled Amid Tensions

Iran Did Not Take Part In Technical Talks Slated For Sunday Due To Recent Attacks On The Country And Unfulfilled Conditions Of The Mou With The United States

Iran refrained from participating in scheduled technical discussions on Sunday, citing recent attacks on the nation and unmet conditions specified in a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the United States. This development was confirmed by a representative from the Office of Preservation and Publication of the Works of Iran’s Supreme Leader during a broadcast on state television.

One significant point of contention highlighted by the Iranian official, Mehdi Fazaeili, is the lack of access to unfrozen funds, a determining factor in the nation's decision. Fazaeili emphasized that without access to these funds, critical conditions of the MoU remain unfulfilled, complicating diplomatic efforts.

This impasse underscores the challenges faced in Iran-U.S. relations, which continue to be strained by geopolitical conflicts and unmet agreements, casting a shadow over potential diplomatic progress.