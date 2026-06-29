U.S. and Iran Halt Strikes to Resolve Hormuz Dispute

The United States And Iran Agreed To Stop Strikes Against Each Other

The United States and Iran have entered into an agreement to halt military strikes against one another, according to an Axios report released on Sunday, citing a senior U.S. official.

The two nations plan to convene in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday with the aim of addressing their ongoing dispute concerning the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a critical passageway for oil shipments from the region.

This bilateral meeting is expected to pave the way for de-escalation of tensions over the significant corridor, signaling a potential shift in diplomatic relations between the U.S. and Iran.