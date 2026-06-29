U.S. and Iran Halt Strikes to Resolve Hormuz Dispute

The United States and Iran have agreed to cease military strikes against each other. A meeting is set for Tuesday in Doha, Qatar, to discuss issues related to the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway for oil transportation. The talks aim to de-escalate tensions between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The United States And Iran Agreed To Stop Strikes Against Each Other | Updated: 29-06-2026 02:08 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 02:08 IST
U.S. and Iran Halt Strikes to Resolve Hormuz Dispute
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The United States and Iran have entered into an agreement to halt military strikes against one another, according to an Axios report released on Sunday, citing a senior U.S. official.

The two nations plan to convene in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday with the aim of addressing their ongoing dispute concerning the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a critical passageway for oil shipments from the region.

This bilateral meeting is expected to pave the way for de-escalation of tensions over the significant corridor, signaling a potential shift in diplomatic relations between the U.S. and Iran.

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