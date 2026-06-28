Tragic Crash: Aramco Helicopter Down in Ras Tanura

A Saudi Aramco helicopter crashed near Ras Tanura, Saudi Arabia, killing 14 nationals. The cause remains unknown. Aramco had resumed crude oil loadings after a four-month halt. Investigations are ongoing with relevant authorities, while Middle East oil exporters increase output amidst geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Helicopter Belonging To Saudi Oil Giant Aramco Crashed On Sunday In Ras Tanura On Saudi Arabias Eastern Coast West Of The Strait Of Hormuz | Updated: 28-06-2026 17:42 IST | Created: 28-06-2026 17:42 IST
Tragic Crash: Aramco Helicopter Down in Ras Tanura
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A helicopter belonging to Saudi oil giant Aramco crashed on Sunday near Ras Tanura, located on Saudi Arabia’s eastern coast. The incident tragically resulted in the deaths of 14 nationals, according to a report by the state news agency, which added that the cause of the crash is currently unknown.

Crude oil loadings at the Ras Tanura terminal had only recently resumed on Friday, following a four-month suspension. The state news agency stated that investigations to determine the reasons behind the helicopter crash are actively underway, with participation from relevant authorities.

As the world’s leading oil exporter, Saudi Arabia has joined other Middle East producers in ramping up oil and gas output and exports in anticipation of an interim agreement to halt the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran.

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