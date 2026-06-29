Emma Raducanu's Unexpected Setback: Wimbledon Withdrawal

Tennis sensation Emma Raducanu shocked fans by withdrawing from Wimbledon due to a stress fracture in her lower right leg. This announcement came just a day before her scheduled match against Antonia Ruzic.

Writing on Instagram, Raducanu, the former U.S. Open champion and 30th seed, expressed her disappointment. 'I've done everything possible to try to get to the start line tomorrow but after a final scan tonight, the niggle I've been managing has developed into a stress fracture,' she said.

The 23-year-old has been managing ongoing health issues, including a lower-leg problem sustained from the end of the clay court season, and her career has been marked by injuries and frequent coaching changes.