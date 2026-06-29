Kerala Battles Leptospirosis Outbreak Amid Pulse Polio Drive

Kerala faces a dual health challenge with new leptospirosis cases and the state-level Pulse Polio Immunisation Drive. While the state reports two leptospirosis deaths and numerous fever cases, Health Minister K. Muralidharan leads a proactive polio campaign with over 22,000 booths to vaccinate children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2026 21:16 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 21:16 IST
Kerala Battles Leptospirosis Outbreak Amid Pulse Polio Drive
K. Muraleedharan, Keralam Health Minister (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The state of Kerala is grappling with a concerning rise in leptospirosis cases, known colloquially as rat fever, which has resulted in two fatalities in Kannur district. On the same day, nine new cases of the disease were confirmed, alongside reports of other illnesses, including 12 dengue cases, eight malaria cases, and six Shigella infections, as per the state health department.

Amidst the spike in disease incidence, a staggering total of 11,776 individuals sought medical attention for fever at various hospitals and health centers across Kerala on Monday. Health officials are maintaining vigilant surveillance and urging the public to adopt preventative measures against waterborne and vector-borne diseases, especially during the ongoing monsoon season.

In a parallel health initiative, Kerala Health Minister K. Muralidharan on Sunday launched the state-level Pulse Polio Immunisation Drive at the Women and Children's Hospital in Thycaud. He announced the establishment of 22,000 booths to facilitate polio vaccination, emphasizing that most eligible children would receive polio drops during the campaign. Health officials have been dispatched throughout the state to ensure the efficient distribution of polio doses.

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