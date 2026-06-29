Maja Chwalinska's Wimbledon Setback: A Triumph for Thai Underdog

Maja Chwalinska, the French Open runner-up, was eliminated in the first round of Wimbledon by Thai qualifier Mananchaya Sawangkaew. Despite an early lead, Chwalinska suffered an ankle injury which ultimately allowed Sawangkaew to secure her first Grand Slam main draw victory, becoming the first Thai player to win at Wimbledon since 2018.

Devdiscourse News Desk | French Open Runnerup Maja Chwalinska Crashed Out Of Wimbledon In The Opening Round Following A Loss To Thai Qualifier Mananchaya Sawangkaew On Monday After The Pole Fell And Hurt Herself While On Match Point Polands Chwalinska Was Handed A Wild Card For Wimbledon After Her Stellar Roland Garros Run | Updated: 29-06-2026 21:07 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 21:07 IST
Maja Chwalinska's Wimbledon Setback: A Triumph for Thai Underdog
Maja Chwalinska

In a surprising turn of events, French Open runner-up Maja Chwalinska's Wimbledon journey ended abruptly in the opening round. The Polish star faced an unexpected defeat to Thai qualifier Mananchaya Sawangkaew, losing 2-6 7-5 6-2 on Monday.

Chwalinska, seeded 20th, was on the brink of victory before a slip near the baseline injured her right ankle, disrupting her performance. Despite leading 5-2 and 40-30 in the second set, the injury shifted the match's momentum, allowing Sawangkaew to rally and claim her first Grand Slam main draw win.

Reflecting on her match, Chwalinska expressed disappointment but showed resilience, acknowledging the ups and downs of competitive tennis. Meanwhile, Sawangkaew's victory marks a significant achievement for Thailand, as she advances to face Alycia Parks in the next round.

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