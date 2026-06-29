Supreme Court Blocks Trump's Attempt to Fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook

The Us Supreme Court Refused On Monday To Let Donald Trump Fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook As It Stood Firm To Preserve The Central Banks Cherished Independence Against An Unprecedented Challenge By The Republican President The Court

The U.S. Supreme Court has taken a significant stance against former President Donald Trump's effort to unseat Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, emphasizing the importance of the central bank's independence. The 5-4 majority ruling, penned by Chief Justice John Roberts, rejected Trump's unprecedented bid, rooted in unproven allegations, underscoring that Fed Governors serve staggered 14-year terms and may only be removed 'for cause'.

The decision stands out as a defense of procedural protections and accountability within one of the world's most pivotal financial institutions. Lisa Cook, the first Black woman on the Federal Reserve Board, praised the decision, stating it safeguarded the Fed's commitment to political neutrality in policy-making.

This development comes amidst Trump's broader attempts to reshape federal agencies and his contentious relationships with Fed officials, including a separate investigation into Jerome Powell. The high court's decision not only preserves Fed autonomy but also curtails the expansion of presidential power over independent financial regulators.