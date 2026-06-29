Europe’s Heatwave Shows What Climate Breakdown Feels Like

Europe's latest heatwave is not just another spell of extreme summer weather. It is a deadly demonstration of what climate change now means in daily life: hotter cities, rising excess deaths, spreading wildfires, strained emergency services, damaged ecosystems, pressure on agriculture and lost working hours.

The Balkans and much of Europe are already bearing the cost. Hundreds of excess deaths have been reported, wildfires are spreading, rescue operations are underway in affected areas including Croatia's tourist island of Vis, and temperatures are expected to spike again next week, particularly in France and Germany.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has described the event as widespread and intense, with numerous temperature records shattered across Europe. Countries facing the heatwave include Portugal, Spain, France, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, the southern United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Czechia, Slovakia, Hungary, Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Montenegro, Albania, North Macedonia, Greece, Bulgaria and Romania.

It is a continent-wide stress test for public health systems, emergency services, agriculture, transport, tourism and local governments. As extreme heat spreads across borders, the response can no longer be treated as a local or seasonal challenge.

Climate change is raising the heat ceiling

Scientists have attributed the record-breaking heat to climate change, which is making extreme temperatures more frequent and more severe. According to John Kennedy, head of climate information at WMO, "Heatwaves like this are what we expect to see in a changing climate."

Europe's heat risk is no longer limited to the Mediterranean or traditionally hotter regions. The current heatwave stretches across western, central, southern and southeastern Europe. Its reach shows how a warming climate is reshaping the geography of extreme heat.

Higher temperatures also create cascading risks. Heat can worsen drought, dry out vegetation and increase wildfire danger. It can strain power systems, roads, railways and hospitals. It can reduce labour productivity, especially for outdoor workers, and put pressure on agriculture at a time when crops, livestock and ecosystems are already vulnerable to changing weather patterns.

The crisis also shows why heat is one of the most dangerous climate hazards. Unlike floods or storms, its damage can be less visible at first. But the human toll can be severe, especially when high temperatures persist over several days and nights, leaving people with little time to recover.

The hidden toll falls on workers, elderly people and local economies

The reported hundreds of excess deaths point to the public health burden of extreme heat. Excess deaths refer to deaths above the number normally expected during a given period. Heatwaves can be especially dangerous for elderly people, those with pre-existing health conditions, outdoor workers and people without reliable access to cooling or safe housing.

Daily life is also being disrupted across affected countries. Extreme heat can force changes in work schedules, public transport, school routines, outdoor events and tourism activity. It can increase demand on hospitals and emergency responders, while also making rescue and firefighting operations more difficult.

Workers face a direct economic risk. WMO has identified labour productivity as one of the areas affected by the heatwave. People working in agriculture, construction, transport, emergency response and tourism-related services are particularly exposed when temperatures remain dangerously high. For employers and governments, this raises difficult questions about working hours, safety rules and economic continuity during extreme heat events.

Agriculture and ecosystems are under growing pressure as well. Heat, drought and wildfire risk can damage crops, stress livestock and weaken natural landscapes. When fires occur in tourist destinations such as Croatia's island of Vis, the impact extends beyond environmental damage. It affects residents, visitors, local businesses, transport systems and emergency planning.

Therefore, the heatwave must be understood as both a climate and development issue that simultaneously affects public health, jobs, food systems, infrastructure and local economies.

The next test is whether Europe can adapt fast enough

The immediate priority is to protect lives as temperatures are expected to spike again. Governments and local authorities will need to strengthen heat alerts, public-health messaging, cooling access, wildfire preparedness and emergency coordination. The ability to reach vulnerable people quickly will be critical.

However, the longer-term challenge is adaptation. Europe is warming fast, and heatwaves are becoming a recurring test of how well cities, rural areas and infrastructure systems can cope.

Public health systems need plans for heat-related illness.

Urban areas need more heat-resilient design.

Agriculture needs stronger drought and heat planning.

Employers need clearer protections for workers exposed to extreme temperatures.

Heatwaves do not stop at national boundaries. When multiple countries face pressure at the same time, emergency services, transport networks, tourism flows and energy demand can all be affected. A continent-wide risk requires stronger preparedness across regions, sectors and governments.

Climate change is not waiting in the future, and it is not confined to environmental debate. It is already reshaping public health, work, infrastructure, tourism, agriculture and disaster response. Europe's current heatwave shows how quickly a warming climate can turn ordinary systems into emergency systems. The urgency now is not only to survive the next temperature spike, but to stop treating extreme heat as a seasonal inconvenience.