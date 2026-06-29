Clash Over Lebanon-Israel Agreement Intensifies Amid Tensions

Nabih Berri, Lebanon's Parliament Speaker and ally of Hezbollah, has criticized a U.S.-brokered agreement between Lebanon and Israel. He warns it may lead to division within Lebanon and asserts it won't be implemented. Despite Israeli plans to advance the deal, Hezbollah opposes it, viewing it as a surrender.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lebanons Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri | Updated: 29-06-2026 19:48 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 19:48 IST
Clash Over Lebanon-Israel Agreement Intensifies Amid Tensions
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Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, a key Hezbollah ally, condemned a recent U.S.-brokered agreement between Lebanon and Israel, claiming it might provoke internal division and remain unimplemented. Although Israel is set to proceed, Hezbollah deemed the agreement akin to surrender.

Berri emphasized Iranian-U.S. negotiations as the primary viable avenue for Israeli withdrawal, deriding any U.S.-Iran decoupling attempts as a prolongation of Israel's southern Lebanon occupation. The ongoing conflict is pivotal to resolving broader U.S.-Iran tensions, with Tehran demanding a Lebanon ceasefire part of its deal with Washington.

Israeli officials committed to beginning troop redeployment from designated 'pilot zones,' despite Hezbollah's ongoing opposition and actions. The Lebanese government, seeking Hezbollah's disarmament, maintains diplomatic engagement with Israel amidst internal and external pressures, highlighting intricate regional dynamics.

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