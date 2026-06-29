Clash Over Lebanon-Israel Agreement Intensifies Amid Tensions

Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, a key Hezbollah ally, condemned a recent U.S.-brokered agreement between Lebanon and Israel, claiming it might provoke internal division and remain unimplemented. Although Israel is set to proceed, Hezbollah deemed the agreement akin to surrender.

Berri emphasized Iranian-U.S. negotiations as the primary viable avenue for Israeli withdrawal, deriding any U.S.-Iran decoupling attempts as a prolongation of Israel's southern Lebanon occupation. The ongoing conflict is pivotal to resolving broader U.S.-Iran tensions, with Tehran demanding a Lebanon ceasefire part of its deal with Washington.

Israeli officials committed to beginning troop redeployment from designated 'pilot zones,' despite Hezbollah's ongoing opposition and actions. The Lebanese government, seeking Hezbollah's disarmament, maintains diplomatic engagement with Israel amidst internal and external pressures, highlighting intricate regional dynamics.