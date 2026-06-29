Jitendra Singh Urges Stronger BRICS Innovation Partnerships

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh has called for deeper collaboration between India and BRICS nations in innovation, research, startups and emerging technologies, saying stronger industry-led partnerships can create new opportunities for economic growth and global development. The remarks came during a meeting with a delegation from the BRICS Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BRICS CCI), which discussed ways to expand cooperation across the BRICS and BRICS Plus ecosystem.

The delegation was led by BRICS CCI Chairman Sameep Shastri and included Vice Chairman Atul Bansal, Vice Chairperson Shabana Nasim and other senior office-bearers. During the meeting, the Chamber presented its initiatives to strengthen business cooperation, entrepreneurship and technology partnerships among member countries over the past decade.

India's Innovation Growth Opens New Opportunities

Dr. Jitendra Singh said India's rapid progress in science, technology and innovation has positioned the country as an important global partner in emerging sectors. He noted that advances in space technology, biotechnology, artificial intelligence, nuclear energy and deep technology have created fresh opportunities for collaboration between governments, industries, academic institutions and startup ecosystems.

According to the Minister, reforms introduced during the past decade have transformed these sectors into major drivers of economic growth and entrepreneurship. He said organisations working within the BRICS framework should build partnerships that generate knowledge, innovation and practical outcomes rather than limiting their activities to conventional networking. The Minister added that India's growing innovation ecosystem provides an ideal platform for industry organisations to strengthen international cooperation while contributing to national development and addressing global challenges through technology-driven solutions.

Greater Role for Startups and Industry Collaboration

Dr. Jitendra Singh encouraged the BRICS Chamber of Commerce & Industry to play a more active role in connecting Indian startups with innovation ecosystems across BRICS and BRICS Plus countries. He said stronger engagement between entrepreneurs, researchers and businesses can accelerate technology development while creating new opportunities for investment, research and commercial partnerships.

He also urged the Chamber to organise more sector-specific meetings, innovation forums and thematic engagements that encourage meaningful participation from stakeholders across member countries. Such initiatives, he said, would strengthen the Chamber's visibility while expanding India's engagement with the growing BRICS ecosystem.

The Minister invited the organisation to identify focused areas of cooperation aligned with India's scientific and technological priorities. He suggested preparing sector-specific proposals that could facilitate collaboration with government departments and research institutions working in areas such as biotechnology, space technologies, innovation ecosystems, startups and public-private partnerships.

BRICS Chamber Highlights Ongoing Initiatives

During the meeting, the BRICS Chamber of Commerce & Industry shared details of its efforts to promote entrepreneurship, trade facilitation, research collaboration, women-led enterprises, artificial intelligence and business networking across BRICS and BRICS Plus countries.

Established more than a decade ago, the Chamber has expanded its international outreach through business forums, sectoral dialogues and collaborative platforms involving enterprises, academic institutions and policymakers from member and partner countries. Its programmes focus on strengthening business-to-business engagement while encouraging innovation and technology cooperation across diverse sectors.

The discussions reflected a shared commitment to building stronger partnerships that extend beyond trade and investment to include scientific research, emerging technologies and startup collaboration. As BRICS continues to expand its global influence, India sees innovation-led cooperation as an important pillar for strengthening ties with partner countries while creating new opportunities for businesses, researchers and entrepreneurs across the developing world.