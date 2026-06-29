Supreme Court Blocks Trump's Bid to Remove Fed Governor Lisa Cook

The Us Supreme Court Refused On Monday To Let Donald Trump Fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook As It Stood Firm To Preserve The Central Banks Cherished Independence Against An Unprecedented Challenge By The Republican President The Court

The U.S. Supreme Court, in a critical 5-4 ruling, refused to allow President Donald Trump to dismiss Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook. This decision stands as a testament to defending the autonomy of the United States' central bank.

The court's ruling comes after months of controversy, during which Trump cited alleged misconduct as grounds for Cook's removal. However, these allegations were viewed by many as a pretext for policy disagreements. A federal judge had previously blocked Trump's attempt, citing violations of due process.

This case underlines the heightened tensions between political figures and independent institutions, with significant implications for the future of monetary policy and presidential authority. Trump's administration has continuously tested the boundaries of executive power, sparking legal and public debates on governance norms.