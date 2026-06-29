EU Challenges Dutch Rail Slot Allocation for Fair Competition

The European Commission has notified the Netherlands that its rail network slot allocation rules could potentially violate EU antitrust laws. The current system prioritizes the state-owned Nederlandse Spoorwegen (NS), which may hamper competition, especially concerning international rail passenger services. The Netherlands has two months to reply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The European Commission On Monday Said It Warned The Netherlands That Its Rules For Allocating Slots On Its Main Rail Network May Breach Eu Antitrust Laws And Called On The Country To Improve Competition For International Rail Passenger Services The Commission Said Preliminary Findings Suggest The Rules | Updated: 29-06-2026 20:05 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 20:05 IST
EU Challenges Dutch Rail Slot Allocation for Fair Competition

The European Commission has raised concerns over the Netherlands' current practices in slot allocation for its main rail network. This warning comes amidst fears that the existing rules may infringe on EU antitrust regulations by favoring the state-owned Nederlandse Spoorwegen (NS), thereby stifling fair competition.

Preliminary assessments by the Commission indicate that these rules contribute to distorting competitive dynamics, with direct implications for international rail passenger services. The Commission emphasizes the need for open competition to enhance service quality and innovation across the rail network.

A formal notice has been sent to the Dutch authorities, requesting a response within two months. The notice signifies the potential reinforcement of NS's dominant position and the urgency for the Netherlands to re-evaluate its approach to maintaining competitive market conditions.

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