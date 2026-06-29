Morocco Prepares for Netherlands Showdown in World Cup Knockout Stage

Morocco's national football team, under the guidance of coach Mohamed Ouahbi, is preparing for a significant challenge in the FIFA World Cup 2026 as they face the Netherlands in the Round of 32. Having demonstrated strength and resilience in their group-stage matches against Brazil, Scotland, and Haiti, Morocco advanced with aplomb after accumulating seven points, trailing Brazil on goal difference.

Ouahbi emphasized the team's previous performances and their on-field character but acknowledged that the upcoming match against the Netherlands presents a new set of challenges requiring tailored strategies. 'In the last three matches, we showed that we are capable of producing good performances and that we have a strong personality on the pitch. But tomorrow's match is different and requires different solutions,' he noted.

In preparation for the knockout stage, Ouahbi successfully managed the team's physical demands by rotating the squad during their final group-stage match. This approach, he stated, not only preserved player energy but also ensured the team remains in peak condition for the forthcoming match. Ouahbi is confident that sticking to their strengths and executing the game plan with precision will be crucial in their encounter with the Netherlands.