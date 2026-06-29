Strains in the Strait: U.S.-Iran Interim Peace Talks Under Pressure

Iranian And Us Technical Teams Working On The Implementation Of An Interim Peace Deal Are Expected To Meet In Doha In The Coming Days

Technical teams from Iran and the U.S. are expected to meet in Doha soon, as reported by Reuters. The meeting comes after a weekend of intensified strikes between the two nations, threatening a fragile interim peace deal.

The agreement, a 14-point memorandum signed in June, aims to cease hostilities and ensure the reopening of the crucial Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime route. This step temporarily halted the rise of oil prices that had surged past $100 per barrel, impacting global economies.

Furthermore, the release of $6 billion in frozen Iranian assets is underway, signaling progress despite conflicting accounts on the accord's specifics. Amid ongoing negotiations, the cooperative spirit remains under strain, with threats of violence persisting on both sides.