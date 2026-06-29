Supreme Court Upholds Extended Mail-in Ballot Counting

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of state laws allowing mail-in ballots to be counted beyond Election Day, dismissing a Republican challenge. The decision is a setback for Trump's campaign against mail-in voting, as a conservative-leaning court sided with liberals to uphold current absentee voting practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Us Supreme Court Backed On Monday State Laws That Allow Mailin Ballots Received After Election Day To Be Counted | Updated: 29-06-2026 21:30 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 21:30 IST
Supreme Court Upholds Extended Mail-in Ballot Counting

In a consequential decision on Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed the legality of state laws permitting mail-in ballots to be counted after Election Day. This ruling came as a blow to a Republican-led challenge against Mississippi's five-day grace period for receiving such ballots.

The 5-4 decision by the justices reversed a lower court's verdict that had found Mississippi's law contradictory to federal statutes regarding election timing. Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Amy Coney Barrett joined the court's liberals in the majority opinion, penned by Barrett.

Meanwhile, dissenting opinions came from conservative Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, and Brett Kavanaugh. Despite the ruling, former President Donald Trump urged Congress to pass the SAVE America Act, demanding photo IDs and citizenship proof for voting registration.

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