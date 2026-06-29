Supreme Court Refuses to Hear Alan Dershowitz's Defamation Case Against CNN
The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear Alan Dershowitz's appeal to reinstate his defamation lawsuit against CNN. Dershowitz argued that the network misrepresented his remarks during Trump's Senate impeachment trial, but the court upheld previous rulings in favor of CNN, maintaining the 'actual malice' standard for public figures.
The U.S. Supreme Court declined on Monday to hear Alan Dershowitz's appeal to revive his defamation lawsuit against CNN, which he accused of misrepresenting his statements during Donald Trump's impeachment trial.
Dershowitz wanted the justices to reconsider the 'actual malice' standard set by the 1964 New York Times v. Sullivan decision, but the Supreme Court refused to accept his case, with Justices Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch dissenting.
The court's choice to not revisit the much-debated standard indicates that, for now, the rules requiring public figures to demonstrate 'actual malice' in libel suits remain steadfast.
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