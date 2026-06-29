Supreme Court Refuses to Hear Alan Dershowitz's Defamation Case Against CNN

The Us Supreme Court Declined On Monday To Hear Prominent Lawyer Alan Dershowitzs Bid To Revive His Defamation Lawsuit Against Cnn Over The Networks Coverage Of His Remarks Defending Donald Trump During The Presidents First Senate Impeachment Trial In The Justices Turned Away The Retired Harvard Law Professors Appeal Of A Lower Courts Ruling Throwing Out His Case Against Cnn

The U.S. Supreme Court declined on Monday to hear Alan Dershowitz's appeal to revive his defamation lawsuit against CNN, which he accused of misrepresenting his statements during Donald Trump's impeachment trial.

Dershowitz wanted the justices to reconsider the 'actual malice' standard set by the 1964 New York Times v. Sullivan decision, but the Supreme Court refused to accept his case, with Justices Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch dissenting.

The court's choice to not revisit the much-debated standard indicates that, for now, the rules requiring public figures to demonstrate 'actual malice' in libel suits remain steadfast.