Supreme Court Refuses to Hear Alan Dershowitz's Defamation Case Against CNN

The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear Alan Dershowitz's appeal to reinstate his defamation lawsuit against CNN. Dershowitz argued that the network misrepresented his remarks during Trump's Senate impeachment trial, but the court upheld previous rulings in favor of CNN, maintaining the 'actual malice' standard for public figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Us Supreme Court Declined On Monday To Hear Prominent Lawyer Alan Dershowitzs Bid To Revive His Defamation Lawsuit Against Cnn Over The Networks Coverage Of His Remarks Defending Donald Trump During The Presidents First Senate Impeachment Trial In The Justices Turned Away The Retired Harvard Law Professors Appeal Of A Lower Courts Ruling Throwing Out His Case Against Cnn | Updated: 29-06-2026 22:31 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 22:31 IST
Supreme Court Refuses to Hear Alan Dershowitz's Defamation Case Against CNN
defamation

The U.S. Supreme Court declined on Monday to hear Alan Dershowitz's appeal to revive his defamation lawsuit against CNN, which he accused of misrepresenting his statements during Donald Trump's impeachment trial.

Dershowitz wanted the justices to reconsider the 'actual malice' standard set by the 1964 New York Times v. Sullivan decision, but the Supreme Court refused to accept his case, with Justices Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch dissenting.

The court's choice to not revisit the much-debated standard indicates that, for now, the rules requiring public figures to demonstrate 'actual malice' in libel suits remain steadfast.

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