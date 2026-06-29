Tragedy Strikes: School Kidnappings in Borno

Gunmen stormed a school in Borno, Nigeria, abducting students during exams. The military rescued ten after a firefight that saw casualties. Many students remain missing as security forces search nearby forests. This incident highlights Nigeria's ongoing security challenges from various armed insurgencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gunmen Burst Into A Secondary School In Nigerias Northeastern Borno State And Abducted Students As They Were Sitting Exams On Monday Morning | Updated: 29-06-2026 22:33 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 22:33 IST
Tragedy Strikes: School Kidnappings in Borno
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In a harrowing incident, gunmen infiltrated a secondary school in Nigeria's volatile Borno state, kidnapping students amidst their national exams, according to police reports. The attack highlights the persistent insecurity plaguing the region, with its roots in entrenched militant activities.

The military swiftly responded, managing to rescue ten students and teachers. However, the operation wasn't without casualties, as one soldier and a paramilitary support member lost their lives during the skirmish, and many kidnapped remains unaccounted for.

Authorities, including the military and police, continue to comb nearby forests in desperate attempts to free the abducted students. This event underscores the broader security crises affecting Nigeria, where both insurgencies and rampant kidnappings remain significant challenges.

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