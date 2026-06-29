Tragedy Strikes: School Kidnappings in Borno

Gunmen Burst Into A Secondary School In Nigerias Northeastern Borno State And Abducted Students As They Were Sitting Exams On Monday Morning

In a harrowing incident, gunmen infiltrated a secondary school in Nigeria's volatile Borno state, kidnapping students amidst their national exams, according to police reports. The attack highlights the persistent insecurity plaguing the region, with its roots in entrenched militant activities.

The military swiftly responded, managing to rescue ten students and teachers. However, the operation wasn't without casualties, as one soldier and a paramilitary support member lost their lives during the skirmish, and many kidnapped remains unaccounted for.

Authorities, including the military and police, continue to comb nearby forests in desperate attempts to free the abducted students. This event underscores the broader security crises affecting Nigeria, where both insurgencies and rampant kidnappings remain significant challenges.