Escalating Conflict: Russian Strikes Target Key Ukrainian Cities

Russian strikes on major Ukrainian cities killed 10 and wounded many more. Dnipro faced a deadly missile attack, while Zaporizhzhia suffered a lethal drone strike. Kharkiv saw a glide bomb attack. Both sides blame each other for targeting civilians amidst the prolonged war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Russian Attacks On Three Major Ukrainian Cities Killed People And Wounded Dozens On Monday | Updated: 30-06-2026 04:17 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 04:17 IST
Escalating Conflict: Russian Strikes Target Key Ukrainian Cities

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine intensified with recent strikes on key Ukrainian cities, leading to significant casualties. On Monday, missile and drone attacks on Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, and Kharkiv killed ten people and wounded dozens more, according to reports from local authorities.

In Dnipro, a missile attack killed six and injured 29, targeting various infrastructures, including a school and private homes. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called for Europe to strengthen its anti-ballistic defenses and promised retaliation.

Zaporizhzhia experienced a deadly drone attack on a minibus, causing three deaths and several injuries, including children. Kharkiv witnessed a glide bomb strike, further escalating the humanitarian crisis. Both nations continue to accuse each other of harming civilians as the conflict stretches into its fifth year.

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