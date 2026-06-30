House Passes Landmark Kids Internet Safety Bill

The Us House Of Representatives Passed Legislation On Monday That Would Require Online Platforms To Provide Some Safeguards For Children

The U.S. House of Representatives has approved the Kids Internet and Digital Safety Act, a significant step towards implementing online protections for children. Passed with a 267-117 vote, the legislation received bipartisan support from both Democrats and Republicans.

This newly approved bill mandates online platforms to provide measures for kids to limit addictive features and ensures policies to shield them from harms, such as sexual exploitation. The move comes amidst growing scrutiny on social media platforms accused of exposing youth to dangerous content.

This House bill is seen as a less stringent counterpart to the Senate's Kids Online Safety Act, which has already been endorsed with a strong 91-3 vote. Negotiations are ongoing between Senator Marsha Blackburn and the White House on how to reconcile the two versions and advance the legislation package.