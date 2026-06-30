House Passes Landmark Kids Internet Safety Bill

The U.S. House approved the Kids Internet and Digital Safety Act, mandating online safeguards for children. This legislation, passed with bipartisan support, sets up a potential confrontation with the Senate, which favors tougher standards. If enacted, it would require social media companies to restrict addictive features and safeguard young users.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Us House Of Representatives Passed Legislation On Monday That Would Require Online Platforms To Provide Some Safeguards For Children | Updated: 30-06-2026 05:07 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 05:07 IST
House Passes Landmark Kids Internet Safety Bill
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. House of Representatives has approved the Kids Internet and Digital Safety Act, a significant step towards implementing online protections for children. Passed with a 267-117 vote, the legislation received bipartisan support from both Democrats and Republicans.

This newly approved bill mandates online platforms to provide measures for kids to limit addictive features and ensures policies to shield them from harms, such as sexual exploitation. The move comes amidst growing scrutiny on social media platforms accused of exposing youth to dangerous content.

This House bill is seen as a less stringent counterpart to the Senate's Kids Online Safety Act, which has already been endorsed with a strong 91-3 vote. Negotiations are ongoing between Senator Marsha Blackburn and the White House on how to reconcile the two versions and advance the legislation package.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Ease as U.S. and Iran Agree to Renew Talks Over the Strait of Hormuz

Tensions Ease as U.S. and Iran Agree to Renew Talks Over the Strait of Hormu...

Global
2
Tech Battles, Tragic Falls, and Tactical Shifts: Financial Times' Top Stories

Tech Battles, Tragic Falls, and Tactical Shifts: Financial Times' Top Storie...

Global
3
Venezuela's Power Woes: Refineries Shut Down Amid Deadly Quakes

Venezuela's Power Woes: Refineries Shut Down Amid Deadly Quakes

Global
4
Miracle Amid Rubble: Father and Son Rescued Four Days After Venezuela Earthquake

Miracle Amid Rubble: Father and Son Rescued Four Days After Venezuela Earthq...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why the Next Global Crisis Could Begin Online Unless Digital Regulation Catches Up, OECD Warns

Melting Ice, Rising Risk: Why Glacier Hazards Need Urgent Global Attention

Can SDG Education Confront the Power Structures Behind Climate and Hunger?

Can Rural Policy Deliver the SDGs, or Just Promise Them?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026