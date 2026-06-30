House Passes Landmark Kids Internet Safety Bill
The U.S. House approved the Kids Internet and Digital Safety Act, mandating online safeguards for children. This legislation, passed with bipartisan support, sets up a potential confrontation with the Senate, which favors tougher standards. If enacted, it would require social media companies to restrict addictive features and safeguard young users.
The U.S. House of Representatives has approved the Kids Internet and Digital Safety Act, a significant step towards implementing online protections for children. Passed with a 267-117 vote, the legislation received bipartisan support from both Democrats and Republicans.
This newly approved bill mandates online platforms to provide measures for kids to limit addictive features and ensures policies to shield them from harms, such as sexual exploitation. The move comes amidst growing scrutiny on social media platforms accused of exposing youth to dangerous content.
This House bill is seen as a less stringent counterpart to the Senate's Kids Online Safety Act, which has already been endorsed with a strong 91-3 vote. Negotiations are ongoing between Senator Marsha Blackburn and the White House on how to reconcile the two versions and advance the legislation package.