Us President Donald Trump Has Authorized The Temporary Suspension Of Certain Duties On Phosphate Fertilizer Imported From Morocco

The White House announced Monday that President Donald Trump has authorized a temporary suspension of duties on Moroccan phosphate fertilizer imports. This decision comes amid a fertilizer shortage impacting U.S. farmers, exacerbated by geopolitical conflicts, including those in the Middle East that have hindered supply routes.

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett previously indicated in March that the administration was seeking alternative fertilizer sources. Recent disruptions in global supply chains, partly due to trade actions and regional conflicts, have prompted this move.

While domestic fertilizer production remains insufficient for national agricultural needs after meeting export demands, the Trump administration is collaborating with the private sector to enhance U.S. manufacturing capacity, a long-term solution that requires time. Meanwhile, sources like Morocco can supply the United States without immediate disruptions.