Khanna Critiques Trump, Calls for Rebuilding Global Relationships

In a pointed critique of current US foreign policy, Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna lambasted President Trump at the IX USISPF Leadership Summit 2026 in Washington, DC, for what he described as the lowest point in US-India relations in thirty years.

Khanna condemned the Trump administration's aggressive foreign policy stance, particularly its approach toward Iran, which he argued has destabilized global peace and adversely affected India by increasing gas prices, a fact he suggested could be verified by Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Specifically targeting what he labeled an irrational economic strategy, Khanna recounted that the Indian ambassador to China informed him about a 'generation of trust' being lost under Trump's presidency. He asserted that avoiding honest discussion on these issues equates to ignoring reality, emphasizing the burden on future generations to rebuild and repair international relationships.