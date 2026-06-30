Khanna Critiques Trump, Calls for Rebuilding Global Relationships

Congressman Ro Khanna sharply criticized President Trump's foreign policy, claiming it has deteriorated US-India relations to their lowest point in three decades and undermined global stability. At the USISPF Leadership Summit, Khanna emphasized the need for future generations to rebuild America's international relationships, contrasting Trump's approach with FDR's legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-06-2026 09:51 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 09:51 IST
Khanna Critiques Trump, Calls for Rebuilding Global Relationships
Congressman Ro Khanna (Photo/YouTube/USISPF). Image Credit: ANI

In a pointed critique of current US foreign policy, Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna lambasted President Trump at the IX USISPF Leadership Summit 2026 in Washington, DC, for what he described as the lowest point in US-India relations in thirty years.

Khanna condemned the Trump administration's aggressive foreign policy stance, particularly its approach toward Iran, which he argued has destabilized global peace and adversely affected India by increasing gas prices, a fact he suggested could be verified by Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Specifically targeting what he labeled an irrational economic strategy, Khanna recounted that the Indian ambassador to China informed him about a 'generation of trust' being lost under Trump's presidency. He asserted that avoiding honest discussion on these issues equates to ignoring reality, emphasizing the burden on future generations to rebuild and repair international relationships.

TRENDING

1
Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global
2
WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

Global
3
Tensions Ease as U.S. and Iran Agree to Renew Talks Over the Strait of Hormuz

Tensions Ease as U.S. and Iran Agree to Renew Talks Over the Strait of Hormu...

Global
4
Tech Battles, Tragic Falls, and Tactical Shifts: Financial Times' Top Stories

Tech Battles, Tragic Falls, and Tactical Shifts: Financial Times' Top Storie...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Prosperity Without Inclusion Is a Mirage: Why the SDGs Must Move Together

Machines in the Field, Fewer Hands at Work: South Africa’s 4IR Farm Dilemma

AI in Healthcare Delivers Real Results, but WHO Says Better Policies Will Decide Its Global Success

Why the Next Global Crisis Could Begin Online Unless Digital Regulation Catches Up, OECD Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026