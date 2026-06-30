Heroic Rescue: Coast Guard Saves Fishermen in Perilous Seas

The Indian Coast Guard executed a daring rescue of six fishermen from a distressed boat near Mangaluru. The operation, marked by adverse weather conditions and excellent seamanship, underscores the commitment and professionalism of the Coast Guard in safeguarding lives at sea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-06-2026 09:51 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 09:51 IST
Heroic Rescue: Coast Guard Saves Fishermen in Perilous Seas
ICG rescues six fishermen (Photo/Indian Coast Guard). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an exemplary display of courage and professionalism, the Indian Coast Guard successfully rescued six fishermen from the distressed Indian Fishing Boat Manju Matha on Monday evening, off the coast of Mangaluru.

The perilous Maritime Search and Rescue operation was initiated after Indian Coast Guard Ship Sachet intercepted a distress call via VHF RT from the fishing boat, about 33 nautical miles from the Suratkal coast. The boat, besieged by severe flooding and hull damage due to rough seas, posed an imminent risk to the lives of its crew.

The Coast Guard's prompt response saw ICGS Sachet reach the troubled vessel within 90 minutes, overcoming treacherous conditions of strong winds and poor visibility. Employing advanced technology, including remote-operated lifebuoys, the skillful team ensured the safe recovery of the fishermen by 1800 hrs. The operation illustrates the unwavering dedication of the Indian Coast Guard to maritime safety, blending modern technology with exceptional training and bravery.

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