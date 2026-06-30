Bilateral Boost: India-US Partnership Key to Global Innovation

At the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, US Senator Steve Daines emphasized the crucial role of India and the US in countering China’s innovation network. Highlighting mutual trust, he stressed the need for strategic alliances to recalibrate global supply chains and technological rivalries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-06-2026 09:51 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 09:51 IST
Bilateral Boost: India-US Partnership Key to Global Innovation
US Senator Steve Daines speaks during the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) Leadership Summit in Washington. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a pivotal address at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), US Senator Steve Daines underscored the strategic significance of the India-US partnership as a counterbalance to China's expansive innovation network. Speaking at the USISPF Leadership Summit in Washington, where he received the Public Service Award, Daines portrayed this bilateral collaboration as essential not merely for the national interests of the two democracies, but for global stability and progress.

Daines, in dialogue with FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam, observed that a strategic approach involving India is vital in facing the geopolitical threat posed by China. Illustrating a personal stance, he mentioned how trust plays a pivotal role, sharing, "When I travel to China, this phone does not go to Beijing with me. It stays on my desk in Washington DC. When I travel to Delhi or anywhere in India, this one is with me."

The Senator also highlighted the necessity of forging dependable global alliances rather than severing ties with China. He declared, "We can't disengage from China. We need to engage, we need to de-risk," emphasizing the strength of an integrated talent pool from India and the US, which presents a unique opportunity to rival China's dominance in innovation.

USISPF Chairman John Chambers praised Senator Daines for his ability to nurture long-term diplomatic relationships, accentuating the mutual trust forged between him and Indian as well as American leaders during his visits to New Delhi. With Daines' imminent departure from the Senate, he expressed his ongoing commitment to international affairs, especially the India-US relationship, reflecting on personal experiences that bind him to the Indian-American community.

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