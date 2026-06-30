Haryana's Vision: Transforming Trade and Employment through Technology and Infrastructure

In a significant development in Haryana's economic landscape, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy convened in New Delhi to explore avenues for enhancing skill development and employment for the youth. The strategic meeting focused on utilizing technology to drive inclusive economic growth in the state.

The Chief Minister also extended an invitation to wholesale traders from Delhi to expand their business ventures in Haryana, emphasizing the government's commitment to creating state-of-the-art commercial markets and infrastructure. Saini assured traders of a supportive business environment, highlighting a proposal for developing 'Namo City' to provide advanced facilities.

Moreover, Saini outlined incentives such as employment-linked packages and streamlined approvals for investors. As part of this economic boost, significant projects like Maruti's new manufacturing plant and an emerging Electric Vehicle Zone aim to cement Haryana's status as a prime trade and business hub.