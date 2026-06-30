Haryana's Vision: Transforming Trade and Employment through Technology and Infrastructure

Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini met with Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy to discuss enhancing youth employment through technology. Saini also invited traders from Delhi to invest in new industrial clusters, highlighting plans for modern markets and robust infrastructure to bolster economic growth and trading opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-06-2026 09:50 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 09:50 IST
Haryana's Vision: Transforming Trade and Employment through Technology and Infrastructure
Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy with Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini (Photo/X/ @_Kalyan_K). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development in Haryana's economic landscape, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy convened in New Delhi to explore avenues for enhancing skill development and employment for the youth. The strategic meeting focused on utilizing technology to drive inclusive economic growth in the state.

The Chief Minister also extended an invitation to wholesale traders from Delhi to expand their business ventures in Haryana, emphasizing the government's commitment to creating state-of-the-art commercial markets and infrastructure. Saini assured traders of a supportive business environment, highlighting a proposal for developing 'Namo City' to provide advanced facilities.

Moreover, Saini outlined incentives such as employment-linked packages and streamlined approvals for investors. As part of this economic boost, significant projects like Maruti's new manufacturing plant and an emerging Electric Vehicle Zone aim to cement Haryana's status as a prime trade and business hub.

TRENDING

1
Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global
2
WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

Global
3
Tensions Ease as U.S. and Iran Agree to Renew Talks Over the Strait of Hormuz

Tensions Ease as U.S. and Iran Agree to Renew Talks Over the Strait of Hormu...

Global
4
Tech Battles, Tragic Falls, and Tactical Shifts: Financial Times' Top Stories

Tech Battles, Tragic Falls, and Tactical Shifts: Financial Times' Top Storie...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Prosperity Without Inclusion Is a Mirage: Why the SDGs Must Move Together

Machines in the Field, Fewer Hands at Work: South Africa’s 4IR Farm Dilemma

AI in Healthcare Delivers Real Results, but WHO Says Better Policies Will Decide Its Global Success

Why the Next Global Crisis Could Begin Online Unless Digital Regulation Catches Up, OECD Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026