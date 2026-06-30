Data Breach Scandal: EY Employees Access Top Politician's Banking Details
Two Ernst & Young employees allegedly accessed Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's banking details, sparking concerns over data privacy. The employees faced criminal charges, while EY refrained from commenting. The incident adds pressure on the Big Four accounting firms amid declining government revenue.
Two employees from Ernst & Young are facing criminal charges for allegedly accessing the personal banking details of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. This incident has stirred serious concerns over data privacy and security within high-profile institutions.
The allegations were reported by the Australian Financial Review and have led to the dismissal of the employees involved. EY and Albanese's office both declined to provide immediate comments on the unfolding scandal. Meanwhile, a Commonwealth Bank spokesperson stated it would be inappropriate to comment on matters concerning individual contractors.
The Australian Federal Police has charged two men from Sydney with unauthorized data access relating to this case. The accusations underscore the growing pressure on the Big Four accounting firms, as they face scrutiny over data handling and potential security lapses.