Data Breach Scandal: EY Employees Access Top Politician's Banking Details

Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers Said On Tuesday A Report That Two Ernst Young Employees On Temporary Assignment At Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Allegedly Accessed Prime Minister Anthony Albaneses Personal Banking Details Was Incredibly Concerning The Australian Financial Review Afr Newspaper Reported On Tuesday That Ey Had Sacked Two Employees Who Were Facing Criminal Charges After They Allegedly Accessed Albaneses Bank Details And Those Of At Least One Ey Partner Ey Declined To Comment On The Report

Two employees from Ernst & Young are facing criminal charges for allegedly accessing the personal banking details of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. This incident has stirred serious concerns over data privacy and security within high-profile institutions.

The allegations were reported by the Australian Financial Review and have led to the dismissal of the employees involved. EY and Albanese's office both declined to provide immediate comments on the unfolding scandal. Meanwhile, a Commonwealth Bank spokesperson stated it would be inappropriate to comment on matters concerning individual contractors.

The Australian Federal Police has charged two men from Sydney with unauthorized data access relating to this case. The accusations underscore the growing pressure on the Big Four accounting firms, as they face scrutiny over data handling and potential security lapses.