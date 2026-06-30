Crackdown on Ugandan Media: Military Shuts Down Nation Media Group Outlets

Six prominent media outlets in Uganda, owned by Kenya-headquartered Nation Media Group, were shut down by military forces commanded by President Museveni's son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba. The international community has raised concerns over this move as negotiations continue for reopening. Amnesty International and the U.S. Congress have criticized Uganda's actions against free speech.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Leading East African Media Group Whose Outlets In Uganda Were Shut Down At The Weekend By Soldiers Is In Talks With The Military To Reopen | Updated: 30-06-2026 14:55 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 14:55 IST
Crackdown on Ugandan Media: Military Shuts Down Nation Media Group Outlets

A leading East African media group, whose platforms were forced to close by the military over the weekend, is negotiating with authorities to resume operations. This follows the abrupt shutdown involving six newspapers and broadcast stations in Uganda under the Nation Media Group banner.

The closures have sparked protests from human rights group Amnesty International, and calls from influential U.S. lawmakers to reassess the U.S.'s security ties with Uganda. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, military chief and son of President Yoweri Museveni, took the decision without stating specific reasons.

This move is the latest in a trend of stifling press freedoms, particularly under Kainerugaba, who has expressed controversial views online. The international community remains watchful as negotiations for reopening continue amidst heavy security presence surrounding the media offices.

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