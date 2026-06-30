Meta Faces Legal Battle Over Alleged Child Addiction to Social Media

A federal judge rejected Meta's motion to dismiss a lawsuit accusing it of making Facebook and Instagram addictive for children. The lawsuit, backed by 29 state attorneys general, highlights concerns about mental health impacts. Judge Gonzalez Rogers identified factual disputes over the platforms' addictiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Federal Judge Rejected Meta Platforms Bid To Dismiss A Lawsuit By Us State Attorneys General Accusing It Of Designing Facebook And Instagram To Addict Children And Knowingly Concealing The Harm From The Public In A Decision Late On Monday Night | Updated: 30-06-2026 20:14 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 20:14 IST
Meta Faces Legal Battle Over Alleged Child Addiction to Social Media
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal judge denied Meta Platforms' attempt to dismiss a lawsuit alleging that it designed Facebook and Instagram to be addictive for children. The case, brought forward by 29 U.S. state attorneys general, accuses Meta of concealing the potential harm from the public.

Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, presiding in Oakland, affirmed claims from the states regarding deception and the violation of federal child privacy laws. Meta, headquartered in Menlo Park, disputes these claims, arguing that social media addiction is not officially recognized as a psychiatric condition.

The court identified significant factual conflicts regarding the addictiveness of Meta's platforms, setting the stage for a trial scheduled for August. The case also examines whether Meta's platforms were inadvertently directed towards a younger audience.

TRENDING

1
Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global
2
WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

Global
3
Tensions Ease as U.S. and Iran Agree to Renew Talks Over the Strait of Hormuz

Tensions Ease as U.S. and Iran Agree to Renew Talks Over the Strait of Hormu...

Global
4
Tech Battles, Tragic Falls, and Tactical Shifts: Financial Times' Top Stories

Tech Battles, Tragic Falls, and Tactical Shifts: Financial Times' Top Storie...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Prosperity Without Inclusion Is a Mirage: Why the SDGs Must Move Together

Machines in the Field, Fewer Hands at Work: South Africa’s 4IR Farm Dilemma

AI in Healthcare Delivers Real Results, but WHO Says Better Policies Will Decide Its Global Success

Why the Next Global Crisis Could Begin Online Unless Digital Regulation Catches Up, OECD Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026