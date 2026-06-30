Iran Teams Calls Mexico 'Our Second Home' Amid World Cup Turmoil

Iran's soccer team praised Tijuana for their hospitality during the World Cup, despite political tensions that affected their plans. The team raised concerns over fairness and treatment, questioning whether all teams competed under equal conditions. They thanked Mexico, calling it their 'second home and team'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Irans Soccer Team Thanked The People Of Tijuana On Tuesday For Their Hospitality At The World Cup Following The Sides Groupstage Elimination | Updated: 30-06-2026 22:01 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 22:01 IST
Iran Teams Calls Mexico 'Our Second Home' Amid World Cup Turmoil
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Iran's soccer team expressed gratitude towards the people of Tijuana at the World Cup, despite the team's group-stage exit, citing Mexico as 'our second home.' Political tensions forced a last-minute change in plans from Arizona to Tijuana before the tournament.

The team faced travel restrictions, only entering the U.S. a day before matches. Although later eased, they returned to Mexico after games. Expressing appreciation, the team highlighted 'respect, humanity, and dignity' in Mexico's hospitality. Yet, coach Amir Ghalenoei and captain Mehdi Taremi criticized tournament arrangements, citing unequal treatment.

Raising concerns over competitive fairness, the team questioned if every team had equal conditions. While not naming FIFA or U.S. authorities, Iran referenced decisions affecting fairness. An offside call denied them progression in the final game against Egypt, raising fairness debates. Egypt, however, was praised.

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