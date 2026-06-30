Guinea to Showcase Mining Investment Plans at African Mining Week

Guinea will highlight its mining investment opportunities at African Mining Week (AMW) 2026 as Daouda Diakité, Principal Advisor to the country's Minister of Mines and Geology, has been confirmed as a speaker at the conference, which will be held in Cape Town from October 14 to 16.

His participation comes as Guinea pushes ahead with its Simandou 2040 strategy, a long-term national development plan that seeks to use mining revenues to fund infrastructure, industrial growth, and broader economic diversification. The conference will provide an opportunity for the government to present its latest policy reforms and investment priorities to international investors and industry leaders.

Policy reforms designed to attract private investment

At AMW 2026, Diakité is expected to discuss the legislative and regulatory measures that are shaping Guinea's mining sector. Earlier this year, the country adopted its Planning Law and Program Law, creating the legal framework for attracting private investment into 122 priority infrastructure and industrial projects under the Simandou 2040 programme.

The government is also preparing additional reforms to strengthen the investment environment while establishing a sovereign wealth fund that will channel future mining revenues into long-term national development projects.

These initiatives are intended to improve investor confidence and ensure that the country's mineral wealth contributes to sustainable economic growth beyond the mining sector.

Simandou project and bauxite expansion drive growth

Guinea continues to make progress on the Simandou Iron Ore Project, widely regarded as one of the world's largest untapped high-grade iron ore deposits. Construction reached around 74 percent completion during the first quarter of 2026, with railway infrastructure completed and port facilities approaching commissioning ahead of the project's expected first production in 2027.

The country is also strengthening its position as the world's largest supplier of bauxite. Exports increased by 25 percent to 182.8 million tonnes in 2025, while several alumina refinery projects are moving forward with support from international companies including Chalco, State Power Investment Corporation, Chinalco, Alteo, and Alcoa.

Diakité's participation at African Mining Week is expected to provide investors with an update on Guinea's evolving mining landscape and highlight opportunities across the country's growing mineral value chain as it works to transform resource wealth into long-term industrial and infrastructure development.