Beaufort West Urges Calm Ahead of Planned Protests

The Beaufort West Municipality has appealed to residents to remain calm, vigilant, and responsible ahead of anticipated protest-related activities on Tuesday, assuring the public that measures are in place to maintain safety and public order. In a statement issued on Monday, the municipality said it had coordinated with law enforcement agencies and emergency services to implement precautionary plans for protecting residents, safeguarding essential services, and ensuring that daily activities continue without disruption.

Authorities confirmed that Tuesday, 30 June, remains a normal working day, with businesses, schools, government offices, and other essential services expected to operate as usual. Residents have been encouraged to carry on with their daily routines.

Authorities prepared to respond to any incidents

Municipal officials said law enforcement and emergency response teams will remain on high alert throughout the day and are ready to respond quickly if any incidents arise. Executive Mayor Gina Duimpies reaffirmed the municipality's support for the constitutional right to peaceful protest while making it clear that unlawful behaviour would not be accepted. She said the safety and well-being of residents remain the municipality's highest priority and called on everyone to act responsibly and help maintain peace in the community.

Public urged to avoid misinformation

The mayor warned that acts of violence, intimidation, vandalism, xenophobia, discrimination, hate speech, or any other criminal activity would be dealt with firmly by law enforcement authorities. The municipality also advised residents to rely only on official communication channels for updates and to avoid sharing unverified information or rumours on social media that could create unnecessary panic. Officials stressed that maintaining public safety depends on cooperation between authorities and the community as they continue monitoring the situation.