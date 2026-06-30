Forex-Rigging Allegations Take Center Stage in Landmark Court Ruling

The Constitutional Court of South Africa allows competition authorities to advance forex-rigging claims against several banks, including JPMorgan Chase and HSBC. This marks a significant step in a historic market-manipulation case that has global implications. The case will now advance to a full hearing in the Competition Tribunal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | South Africas Constitutional Court Ruled On Tuesday That Competition Authorities Can Pursue Forexrigging Claims Against Six Banks Including Jpmorgan Chase | Updated: 30-06-2026 21:50 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 21:50 IST
Forex-Rigging Allegations Take Center Stage in Landmark Court Ruling

On Tuesday, the Constitutional Court of South Africa granted competition authorities the go-ahead to pursue foreign-exchange rigging allegations against globally prominent banks, such as JPMorgan Chase and HSBC. This decision paves the way for one of the country's most significant financial litigation cases.

This judicial ruling preserves the potential consequences of a long-standing global crackdown on forex manipulation, dating back more than a decade. Allegations first filed by South Africa's Competition Commission in 2017 suggest that traders coordinated manipulative activities in the U.S. dollar-rand market from 2007 to 2013. Notably, many investment banks have already paid over $11 billion in fines internationally for similar allegations.

The Constitutional Court judgment, handed down by Justice Owen Rogers, confirms that the case will proceed against BNP Paribas, JPMorgan Chase & Co, and others. While some banks have settled the case, banks like JPMorgan and HSBC remain under scrutiny as the case now returns for a full hearing in the Competition Tribunal, marking a significant moment for financial accountability in the region.

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