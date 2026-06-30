Tourism Ministry Unveils Roadmap to Boost Hospitality Growth

The Ministry of Tourism, in partnership with NITI Aayog, has launched a new report outlining a roadmap to strengthen India's tourism and hospitality sector through regulatory reforms, easier business processes, and increased private investment.

The report, "Unlocking Growth in Tourism and Hospitality Sector," was released during a national workshop in New Delhi by Union Tourism and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, NITI Aayog Member Rajiv Gauba, Tourism Secretary Bhuvnesh Kumar, and Additional Secretary Suman Billa. The report aims to create a more business-friendly environment for tourism enterprises while supporting sustainable growth, improving infrastructure, and expanding employment opportunities across the country.

Report identifies barriers and recommends practical reforms

Based on an extensive review of regulations governing hotels, homestays, food and beverage establishments, tour operators, and tourism infrastructure projects, the report highlights several challenges affecting investment, project implementation, accommodation capacity, and coordination among government agencies.

It recommends simplifying approval procedures, reducing compliance requirements, strengthening coordination between departments, expanding accommodation options, encouraging tourism entrepreneurship, and creating conditions that support faster infrastructure development and greater private sector participation.

The recommendations are aligned with the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, with the objective of making tourism a stronger contributor to economic growth, job creation, and balanced regional development while promoting sustainable and inclusive tourism destinations.

National workshop focuses on tourism-led economic growth

The workshop brought together representatives from State Governments, hospitality associations, online travel platforms, academic institutions, tourism industry stakeholders, knowledge partners, and Central Ministries. Discussions focused on improving ease of doing business, increasing tourism investments, expanding accommodation capacity, strengthening environmental sustainability, and developing strategies that can accelerate tourism-led economic growth.

Addressing the gathering, the dignitaries highlighted tourism as a major driver of employment and regional development. They stressed the importance of closer collaboration between the Centre, States, and the private sector to improve infrastructure, support local entrepreneurship, strengthen community participation, and build a globally competitive tourism ecosystem.

The event concluded with stakeholders reaffirming their commitment to working together to create a simpler, investment-friendly environment that supports the long-term growth of India's tourism and hospitality industry.