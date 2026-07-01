Supreme Court Rulings Shake Up U.S. Political Landscape

The Us Supreme Court Decided A Series Of Important Cases During Its Current Term Involving Issues Such As President Donald Trumps Powers

The U.S. Supreme Court has handed down significant rulings this term, tackling contentious issues such as President Trump's executive powers, birthright citizenship, and voting rights. These decisions mark a seismic shift in the framework of American governance and societal norms.

On June 30, the court nullified Trump's effort to limit birthright citizenship, affirming the 14th Amendment's provision that guarantees citizenship to virtually anyone born on U.S. soil. Meanwhile, the justices blocked Trump's attempt to dismiss Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, safeguarding the Federal Reserve's independence.

Among other landmark verdicts, the court dismantled a critical segment of the Voting Rights Act, allowing Republican-controlled states to redraw electoral maps to their advantage, which could dilute minority voting power. Rulings on Trump's immigration and tariff policies further delineated the limits of presidential authority.