Judge Halts Trump's Restrictive Public Service Loan Rule

A Federal Judge On Tuesday Blocked Us President Donald Trumps Administration From Implementing A New Rule Stripping Public Service Workers Of Eligibility For Federal Student Loan Forgiveness If It Deems Their Employers To Have A Substantial Illegal Purpose Us District Judge Myong Joun In Boston Sided With Democraticled States

In a significant legal decision, a federal judge has halted an effort by President Donald Trump's administration to narrow the eligibility for federal student loan forgiveness. The move, effective immediately, challenges a rule that would disqualify certain public service workers based on their employers' purposes.

U.S. District Judge Myong Joun, siding with various states and nonprofits, condemned the Education Department's rule as unconstitutional. The rule was alleged to primarily target groups advocating for immigration rights and transgender healthcare, infringing on the First Amendment by unilaterally redefining 'public service.'

This blocking action was praised by officials like New York Attorney General Letitia James, who remarked on the importance of maintaining the loan forgiveness program's original intent—rewarding public service workers without political bias.