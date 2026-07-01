Boeing's IT Outage Disrupts Systems

Boeing Said On Tuesday That An Unplanned It Outage Affected Some Of The Aerospace Firms Computer Systems And Applications The Cause Of The Outage Is Understood We Have No Reason To Believe It Is Due To A Cyberattack And Our It Team Is Working To Bring All Systems Back Online

Boeing announced an unforeseen IT outage on Tuesday, affecting various computer systems and applications within the company. The aerospace leader stated the situation is under control and not related to a cyberattack.

A spokesperson noted that the cause of the outage had been identified, offering reassurance amid any concerns of external malicious activity.

Efforts are underway by Boeing's dedicated IT team to ensure that all systems are swiftly brought back online and functioning optimally.