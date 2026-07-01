Boeing's IT Outage Disrupts Systems
Boeing reported an unexpected IT outage impacting several of its computer systems. The aerospace giant clarified that they have identified the cause of the disruption, which is not believed to be a cyberattack. Boeing's IT team is actively working to restore all affected systems.
Boeing announced an unforeseen IT outage on Tuesday, affecting various computer systems and applications within the company. The aerospace leader stated the situation is under control and not related to a cyberattack.
A spokesperson noted that the cause of the outage had been identified, offering reassurance amid any concerns of external malicious activity.
Efforts are underway by Boeing's dedicated IT team to ensure that all systems are swiftly brought back online and functioning optimally.