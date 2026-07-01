Canada Faces Wild Weather: Heatwaves and Floods Hit the Nation

Canadians are battling severe weather on both fronts, with eastern parts like Toronto facing scorching heat as Canada Day looms. In response, Environment Canada has issued warnings, urging checks on vulnerable populations.

In Toronto, temperatures are forecast to reach 34 to 37 degrees Celsius during the World Cup, pushing officials to establish cooling and water stations and extend pool hours. Possible thunderstorms add to the challenges.

Meanwhile, Western Canada struggles with flooding as heavy rain inundates Alberta and smoke from northern wildfires affects air quality. Evacuations are underway in Kananaskis, with the Calgary Stampede on the horizon.