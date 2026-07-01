NZ to Accept US and EU Toy Safety Standards

New Zealand is updating its toy safety rules by recognising toy safety standards used in the United States and the European Union, allowing products that meet those requirements to be sold in New Zealand without additional testing. Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Cameron Brewer and Regulation Minister David Seymour said the changes will reduce unnecessary compliance costs while maintaining the same level of protection for children. The Government says New Zealand's current toy safety regulations are based on standards introduced in 2002, leaving suppliers to meet outdated requirements even when toys already comply with modern international standards used in major overseas markets.

Businesses to Save on Compliance Costs

Officials say many toy importers have been paying between NZ$3,500 and NZ$5,000 per toy to demonstrate compliance with New Zealand's existing standards, despite those products already meeting recognised US or EU safety rules. The Ministry for Regulation found that aligning New Zealand's approach with Australia would lower compliance costs, make the country a more attractive market for suppliers, and deliver an estimated net benefit of NZ$6.8 million over the next 10 years.

The Government also expects the changes to increase competition by making it easier for businesses to import reputable international brands, including Hauck, Happy Horse, Jellycat, Douglas, Little Dutch, and Yolline, giving families access to a wider range of products at more competitive prices.

Child Safety Standards Will Remain Strong

Ministers stressed that the reforms do not reduce safety requirements. Once the updated regulations take effect, toys intended for young children will still need to comply with one of three internationally recognised toy safety standards, each providing an equivalent level of protection.

An exposure draft of the new regulations will now be released for public consultation. Subject to final Government decisions, suppliers will be given a six-month transition period to move to the updated requirements before the new system is fully implemented.

The Government says the reforms are intended to remove unnecessary red tape, lower costs for businesses, and give parents greater choice without compromising the safety of children's toys.