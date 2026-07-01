NZ Unifies Anti-Money Laundering Oversight Under One Regulator

The Government says the changes are part of a wider effort to make compliance more practical without weakening safeguards against financial crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 01-07-2026 12:07 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 12:07 IST
NZ Unifies Anti-Money Laundering Oversight Under One Regulator
Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee said the change brings around 1,200 additional businesses under DIA's supervision, meaning all approximately 6,100 reporting entities will now deal with a single regulator. Image Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

New Zealand has taken a major step in reshaping its anti-money laundering system, with the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) officially becoming the country's sole regulator for anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT).

Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee said the change brings around 1,200 additional businesses under DIA's supervision, meaning all approximately 6,100 reporting entities will now deal with a single regulator. The Government expects the move to provide businesses with clearer guidance, more consistent oversight, and a simpler compliance process. Officials say the new structure is designed to reduce confusion for businesses while keeping the focus on tackling organised crime, fraud, and the movement of illegal money through New Zealand's financial system.

Reforms Focus on Cutting Red Tape

The Government says the changes are part of a wider effort to make compliance more practical without weakening safeguards against financial crime. DIA already supervises high-risk sectors such as casinos, money remitters, and other businesses that face elevated money laundering risks, giving it experience to lead the expanded regulatory role.

Since the single regulator was announced in 2024, DIA has worked alongside the Financial Markets Authority and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to prepare for a smooth transition. Three reform bills have already become law, with another still to be introduced. Together, the reforms are expected to reduce unnecessary compliance requirements, lower costs for lower-risk businesses, and create a regulatory system that is easier to understand and follow.

New Strategy and Industry Levy Back Long-Term Changes

The reforms also mark the start of the AML/CFT National Strategy 2026–2030, a four-year programme focused on making it easier for legitimate businesses to operate while making financial crime harder to commit. An industry levy will help fund the programme alongside government investment. The levy, which will take effect from July 2027, will support the New Zealand Financial Intelligence Unit's intelligence capabilities, strengthen DIA's supervisory work, and help the Ministry of Justice manage the regulatory framework. It was developed in consultation with industry and will be reviewed every three years.

According to the Government, more than NZ$1.6 billion is laundered through New Zealand each year. Officials say the latest reforms are intended to improve the country's ability to detect and disrupt financial crime while protecting access to international financial markets and creating a more practical system for businesses that must comply with AML rules.

TRENDING

1
Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global
2
WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

Global
3
Trump's Urgent Call: Lower Gas Prices Now

Trump's Urgent Call: Lower Gas Prices Now

Global
4
EU-China Trade Talks: Seeking Tangible Outcomes by October

EU-China Trade Talks: Seeking Tangible Outcomes by October

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The E-7 Carbon Crunch: Why Emerging Economies Must Rethink Money, Growth and Net Zero

Prosperity Without Inclusion Is a Mirage: Why the SDGs Must Move Together

Machines in the Field, Fewer Hands at Work: South Africa’s 4IR Farm Dilemma

AI in Healthcare Delivers Real Results, but WHO Says Better Policies Will Decide Its Global Success

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026