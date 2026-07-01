Lime's IPO Reignite Market Buzz with $167 Million Raise

Lime, the San Francisco-based electric bike and scooter service provider, successfully raised $167 million through its U.S. initial public offering, signaling a renewed interest in the IPO market. Backed by Uber, Lime offered 6.68 million shares priced at $25 each, hitting the midpoint of its projected range.

The IPO comes amidst a revived market dynamics spurred by stable equity conditions and renewed investor appetite following volatility linked to geopolitical tensions. Founded in 2017, Lime operates across more than 230 cities globally, catering to urban commuters drawn to affordable and convenient transport solutions, leading to a substantial rise in demand.

Despite robust revenue growth to $886.7 million in 2025, the company's net losses widened. The partnership with Uber remains a significant revenue stream, with Uber also set to purchase shares worth $20 million. Lime’s upcoming debut on the Nasdaq under the symbol 'LIME' is eagerly anticipated.